WCSO on the search for stolen ATVs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials say two ATVs have been stolen within the last two weeks, and are asking for help in finding them and the suspect.

Deputies said both burglaries happened in DeFuniak Springs in an area commonly known as “the valley”.

Authorities stated the first incident happened on July 30th. They said deputies responded to State Highway 81, where the victim reportedly told them a 2012 dark green Honda Rancher was stolen while sitting on the side of a shed visible from the roadway.

We’re told the ATV is valued at $6,400.00. Deputies said it has damage to the front grill and the front rack is leaning to the side.

The ATV is a 2014 Honda Rancher 420, dark green in color valued at $1,000. (pictured above) (WCSO)

Again, on August 8th, investigators said an ATV was reported stolen on Douglass Crossroad. They reported the ATV was taken from victim’s front yard between 08/04/2023 and 08/08/2023.

The ATV is said to be a 2014 Honda Rancher 420, dark green in color valued at $1,000.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111. Authorities are also encouraging residents to hide your belongings, lock your homes and vehicles, and take your keys.

