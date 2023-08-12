Exposed bones at Millville Cemetery causes local resident to act

MILLVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A person buried at the Millville Cemetery can now rest without any disturbances.

It all started after Joseph Mandeville, a concerned citizen, reported he saw a broken vault at the cemetery to a Panama City Commissioner back in May. He and his wife sometimes walk by the graves while they wait for their son to get out of school.

“We spend time here checking out the old graves and stumbled upon this one,” he said. “The sun was shining right on the bones at the time I saw it, and that’s why I reported it.”

NewsChannel 7 interviewed him Friday morning.

“Three months later and nothing’s gotten done, so that’s why we’re doing this story,” Mandeville said. “It’s unacceptable because it’s got exposed bones that are exposed to the elements. I just want to see something get done to this person’s poor grave.”

Mandeville’s actions and interview with NewsChannel 7 made a difference.

Panama City’s Public Works Department, Quality of Life Department, and other city officials came out on Friday to fix it.

“The vault is now sealed and we’re making the correct repairs and being as respectful to the individual who’s buried there,” Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

The repaired grave is also ensuring other resting places in the city aren’t left unattended.

“We are going to increase the level of inspections at the grave sites that are super old like this one to make sure we get good inventory and make sure there’s no other issues with these really old historic graves,” Jones said.

City officials said the unmarked grave could be from the 1700s or 1800s.

