FREEDOM FRIDAY: Stephen Shiver

You've heard that Panama City Beach is growing and so are efforts to bring people into a life of sobriety.

You can see that as Eden Shores Ministries moves to a new location, with the capacity to serve more people.

This week’s Freedom Friday overcomer says being there meant a change in his entire family.

Christian Counselor with Eden Shores Ministries, Stephen Shiver knows the pain of living life without his father.

“My dad passed away in a drowning accident here in Florida,” he said.

Shiver’s son lost a decade with his father, when his father’s addiction led to a life of crime.

“I started breaking into houses and ended up breaking into the detective’s house and stole guns and I wanted help so bad that I sold them at a pawn shop with my driver’s license,” he added.

It was during a 10-year prison sentence that he found he could be influential in any situation.

“After two years in there, I fully gave everything I was about me to Jesus, and God started using me in prison in a canteen to where some of the officers of prison would come up and want prayer,” Shiver explained.

He was surprised to find believers and non-believers noticing a difference in his life.

“The captain of the prison said ‘Steve, all I see is darkness. but when I come in here, you’re the canteen, you’re in is like a a beacon of hope and light,” he said.

Fast-forward to now, he says he never expected to work at a recovery facility or find love again.

“I was nervous about asking her. I’m like, Lord, I don’t have anything to offer. I don’t have a driver’s license. I don’t have a home. At the time, I don’t have anything, and I said, what do I have to offer?” Shiver pondered.

Reluctant to ask for Jenny’s hand in marriage, Stephen says his heavenly father gave him the confidence to do so.

“She took 2 1/2 weeks before she gave me an answer. I was tormented!” he recalls.

This Saturday, they’re going to make it official.

Something else he didn’t expect was hearing from his ex-wife.

“My ex-wife, she texts me and says I don’t know why, it’s on my heart, just to tell you I forgive you.”

It was an emotional roller coaster, after praising God for helping his sons.

“My son sober. I’m sober. My other son, Jacob, gave his life to Jesus. Joshua did the third night he was here, and now they’re coming down for the wedding. So, everything in prison God took what was bad and meant it for good,” Shiver said tearfully.

The Shivers were able to come to Eden Shores through a scholarship from a generous donor.

“God will use anyone... a guy in a prison uniform to reach out and touch the ones that we take for granted every day,” Shiver concluded.

