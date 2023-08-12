FSU Collegiate High School starts operations in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students across Bay County went back to school this week, and one school opened its doors for the first time on Thursday.

The FSU Collegiate High School is now offering a new dual-enrollment opportunity for students in the area.

“We are welcoming our first group of ninth graders this year. We have 100 freshmen, and we are going to then add students each year through twelfth grade,” Director of the collegiate school Debbi Whitaker said.

Administrators say they are focusing on different opportunities. The school is offering the traditional high school experience, collegiate courses, and exciting career pathways.

“We have career and technical education paths that will allow students to pursue digital information and computer engineering. We also have a biomedical sciences CTE [program] that students can participate in, so we’re very excited,” Whitaker said.

Students in the inaugural class at FSU Collegiate School learn on their campus four days a week, then study at FSU Panama City on Fridays.

It is there that the students are taught by university professors and instructors.

“They get a taste of what it’s like to be on a campus, to see what a college classroom is really like, and to see how things are handled at the collegiate level. Such as visiting the registrar’s office or visiting the library,” Tony Simmons, writing program manager at FSU Panama City said.

Administrators tell us that the opportunity to present new, enriching options for students is why they are excited to be a part of this new school.

“To be a part of something new, to be a part of something that could be life-changing. [It’s] for the trajectory of the students that we’re going to be teaching within these walls,” said Whitaker.

The first-of-its-kind lab school operates under its own school district due to state statutes. It is located in a renovated facility in the plaza by Northstar Church in Panama City.

