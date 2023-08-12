Stranded marine life: what to do

stranded Melon-headed whale spotted in Panama City Beach
stranded Melon-headed whale spotted in Panama City Beach(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute employees explain what to do if you encounter stranded marine life.

This comes after employees can in contact with a stranded melon-headed whale near the Polynesian Village Condominium in Panama City Beach last week.

Officials say the distressed animal was pushed back into the water several times by people nearby. After being assessed the whale was deemed to be in bad shape and as a result was euthanized.

Experts say it is normal to see stranded Melon-Headed whales, however, if any marine animals strand, they are either sick, injured or weakened.

Gulf World Marine Institute Volunteer Barbara Ban Stabern says never push distressed marine life back into the ocean.

“If you ever do come upon a stranded animal whether it is a whale, a dolphin, a sea turtle, any one of these marine animals that strand there’s usually a reason they strand,” Stabern said. “So, the best thing to do is just never push them back call your local authorities somebody that’s on the beach, lifeguard, beach police, and or call FWC that way that animal can be properly assessed, and a determination will be made what the next best steps would be.”

Gulf World Marine Institute is a non-profit that responds to sea turtles and marine animals.

If you’d like to donate to help with animal care cost, go to their website.

