Tyndall Academy hosts Back to School Bash

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday afternoon Tyndall Academy held a Back to School Bash.

Dozens of students and their families gathered outside on the p-e field for the celebration. The Tyndall area has been experiencing growth. Hundreds of airmen are moving into the area following the arrival of the new F-35 squadrons.

As a result, Bay district schools has been forced to make accommodations, adding about 30 portables to the Tyndall Academy Campus.

Ashley Smith has children who attend Tyndall Academy and has been living in the area for more than 10 years. She said her husband served.

“It means so much because we’ve been here through the hurricane after the hurricane and now, I have three children that come here to Tyndall and I just love the support we have here in bay county,” Smith said. “Tyndall is just coming back stronger than it was before and it’s just a great thing to see and coming on base and seeing that rebuild just really warms your heart to see it come back.”

Tyndall Academy the principal Kara Mulkusky said they are all about giving back to a community that does so much for them.

“We’re excited for the rest of the school year. We have wonderful things happening and these parents and community members and military men and women that are here tonight they support us, and they make wonderful things happen for us and we are so grateful for that,” Mulkusky said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students to grow and evolve which is our theme for the year. We are growing our future and that’s what’s happening right here at Tyndall. We are growing and we are enjoying it.”

The event also featured food trucks including Kona Ice and even Butler Dogs. Families were able to enjoy food at reduced prices.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.