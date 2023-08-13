Gulf Coast State College holds “Super Saturday” event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One local college has found a way to take the load and the pressure off of their incoming students.

Gulf Coast State College held its “Super Saturday” event on Saturday.

The event is a one-stop-shop where students can get resources and prepare for the upcoming semester.

Staff from all over campus were brought together into one building to assist students in getting started on the right foot.

“Anything a student needs to get ready for the fall semester, we just put in one room to make it easier. On a Saturday morning, because a lot of people are busy during the week,” said Jason Hedden, Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations for the school.

Enrollment services, financial aid, advising and veteran’s relations were all in attendance to lend a helping hand.

Administrators tell us that offering simplicity for the students is the main goal.

“We’re just trying to save them time and frustration, because it can be overwhelming if they don’t get everything done at one time. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re not being helped,” Gretta Preston, Coordinator for Military Services at the school said.

School officials want potential students to know that it’s not too late to apply and sign up for the fall semester.

The first day of class is August 21, and the deadline to add or drop classes is August 25.

For more information on applying for admission at GCSC, click here.

