Local churches partner with a nonprofit to help feed people in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two local churches are working with a nonprofit to help feed families in Bay County.

One Generation Away is a regional organization that feeds families in need with their mobile food pantry.

Here locally they partner with St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and Lynn Haven United Methodist Church.

The mobile food pantry comes to one of the churches every month or so, all the while passing out food to those who show up.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get community volunteers involved and help take care of those who need it.

“We distribute to about 300 families, and that’s by car. They park across the street and they drive through to receive the food, we basically put it in their trunks,” said Michiele Washburn, Volunteer Coordinator for St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.

Those helping provide the food to families tell us that the goal is to feed as many Americans as they can.

“For us, it’s important that we wipe hunger off the face of America. To be able to help those who are really in need, that are really struggling. We don’t ask any questions when people come and receive food from us, it’s just free,” Andrienne Pelletier, Florida manager for One Generation Away said.

The mobile food pantry will be back in Panama City on October 14. Click here for more information.

