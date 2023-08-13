Long lines at ECP Saturday following TSA equipment malfunction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those flying out of Northwest Beaches International Airport Saturday faced some challenges before even getting to their gates.

Multiple passengers reached out to NewsChannel 7 in the afternoon, saying they had been waiting to get through the TSA security checkpoint for hours. Some said they had already missed their flight, and where unsure when they would even get in to the gates.

A TSA spokesperson responded to NewsChannel 7 just after 6 p.m., stating:

“The TSA checkpoint at ECP is very busy today with summer travel volumes. Passengers with flights for the remainder of the day and Sunday should give themselves plenty of time to navigate the airport and get to their gate today, because one of the screening units is down for maintenance. The checkpoint has two of three lanes open and Transportation Security Officers are working expeditiously to screen passengers, while technicians are working diligently to restore operations on the third checkpoint lane.”

Many of the travelers said they were shocked to see the lines so long at the airport.

”I’ve never seen it like this. I fly out here probably at least once or twice a year minimum and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Tino Tellechea, a visitor flying out of ECP, said. “You can usually just check in, get to the gate, hang there and get through. So, this is a real surprise.”

Others said the unexpected delays put them in a complicated situation, leaving them anxious to get to their destination.

“It’s terrible. I’ve got to get back to work and I don’t know if I’m going to make it back. I’m losing money, and I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Stephen Sowell, another passenger, said.

TSA officials stated they hope to have the lane back open as soon as possible, but anyone traveling through the airport Sunday should plan on allowing plenty of time to get through the checkpoint before their scheduled flight.

