OCSO: Fatal motorcycle crash being investigated

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report a motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning.

Investigators said the OCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Mary Esther Boulevard and Highway 98.

They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

