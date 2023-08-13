OCSO: Fatal motorcycle crash being investigated

They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report a motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning.

Investigators said the OCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Mary Esther Boulevard and Highway 98.

They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

We will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more.

