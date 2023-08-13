Saturday Evening Forecast

Hot and humid conditions persist tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90's and a 40% chance of afternoon storms.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and Thunderstorms are forecast to clear out this evening leaving our overnight low temperatures to be in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Tomorrow will remain hot and steamy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s along the coast and the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees inland. However, feels like temperatures will stay well into the triple digits across NWFL with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening showers to reprieve the heat. Rain chances amp up by mid-week thanks to troughing over the eastern United States which aid in taking the panhandle out of the triple digit feels like temps.

