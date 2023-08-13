Sunday Evening Forecast

Hot and humid conditions persist with better rain chances arriving mid-week.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Isolated showers are forecast to clear out this evening by sunset leaving our overnights clear and warm. An excessive heat watch is in place again for tomorrow as high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90′s but feeling closer to 108-110 degrees with scattered afternoon showers along the coast and drifting inland by the evening. The panhandle will see better rain chances by the middle of the workweek that will cool our high temperatures down slightly to the low to mid 90′s and more importantly, taking our feels like temperatures out of the triple digits briefly before returning by the weekend.

