Youth Gospel Explosion 2023 ends on high note

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the community didn’t have to wait until Sunday to enjoy gospel music.

Rutherford High School hosted the annual Youth Gospel Explosion event Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A number of local youth gospel groups showcased their talents on stage.

The groups included praise dancers, singers, and other gifted performers.

Event organizers said it’s important for them to perform outside of a church setting. They also said it’s an opportunity for local community organizations to give back to younger people.

“Our youth, they need a venue to show their talent and their gifts other than the church or school to bring the community together,” Gospel Explosion Director Cherlyn Johnson said. “[It’s] so we can see our talented youth. Also, it gives the community organizations a chance to give back to the youth like LEAD Coalition and the NAACP.”

Participants could also take advantage of a school-supply giveaway and door prizes.

The event was free to the public.

