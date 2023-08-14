Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA officials stated they hope to have the lane back open as soon as possible, but anyone...
Long lines at ECP Saturday following TSA equipment maintenance
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
OCSO: Fatal motorcycle crash being investigated
One Generation Away has been handing out food to Floridians since 2018.
Local churches partner with a nonprofit to help feed people in Bay County
Panama City employees helped restore an unmarked grave at Millville Cemetery.
Exposed bones at Millville Cemetery causes local resident to act

Latest News

Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Alexander Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until...
Cancer patient who married girlfriend as his final wish dies 3 weeks after wedding