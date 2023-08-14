Auditions for The Nutcracker had large turnout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project that’s been in the works for years is finally coming to fruition for one local ballet director.

Panama City Ballet Inc., a nonprofit organization, held auditions Sunday for the production of The Nutcracker at Tonie’s Dance Workshop in Panama City.

Kids five and up put on their ballet slippers to showcase their talent. NewsChannel 7 was told more than 115 people registered to audition.

Panama City Ballet Executive Director Tiffany Swan said this is a great way to bring the arts back into the community after Hurricane Michael.

“Number one, the arts are so lacking since Hurricane Michael,” Swan said. “Everybody is just so hungry for it. We need to revitalize the arts. We need to get our kids back in the arts and get them back on stage. Most of the time when you’re a dancer and you’re dancing at a studio, if you’re not part of a competition team, then your one performance is a recital at the end of the year.”

Sunday afternoon rehearsals begin September 10. The executive director of the nonprofit said she’ll use the next couple of weekends to do the choreography. The limited time will require everyone to focus and work together.

“It helps them learn time management,” Swan said. “You know, ballet itself is such a strict discipline. It’s not for everybody, but that’s the beauty of The Nutcracker. There’re so many different roles and so many different skill levels from non-dancers all the way up to former professionals and even current professionals.”

Swan also said she’ll have a cast list out by midnight.

Public performances will be held Dec. 8, 9, and 10 at the Helen Blackburn Auditorium in Panama City Beach.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 15.

You can buy them by visiting Panama City Ballet’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.