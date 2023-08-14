Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.
By Makayla Evans, Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.

The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them.

Officials did not say where the divers were spotted. In the original news release, the Coast Guard reported the search was 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The drivers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

“Coordinating with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a multi-asset search and rescue effort,” the Coast Guard stated in the news release.

Multiple helicopters and patrol boats are involved in the mission.

A Coast Guard official says all the divers are safe and alive. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the source.

Copyright 2023 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA officials stated they hope to have the lane back open as soon as possible, but anyone...
Long lines at ECP Saturday following TSA equipment maintenance
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
OCSO: Fatal motorcycle crash being investigated
One Generation Away has been handing out food to Floridians since 2018.
Local churches partner with a nonprofit to help feed people in Bay County
Several acts took to the stage at this year's Youth Gospel Explosion event.
Youth Gospel Explosion 2023 ends on high note

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 Today's Back to School Photos
School is back in session, but the fun doesn’t stop there.
Back to School Bash at ZooWorld
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash
School is back in session, but the fun doesn’t stop there.
Back to School Bash at ZooWorld
Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly...
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain