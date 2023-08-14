Extreme heat kicks off the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine this morning before some afternoon storms develop today.

It’s a sultry start. Humidity is oppressive, and temperatures are warm near 80 this morning. We’ll warm fast in the sunshine this morning. We’ll be well on our way into the 90s by 9am and feels like temperatures in the triple digits again today topping out around 114 to 117°. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for us today until this evening.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scattered, hit or miss, afternoon storms will develop and that will help to quell the heat for some this afternoon, especially inland. We could see them in a bit more abundance on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the Southeast. However, the front washes out as it moves into the Panhandle, and we won’t see a huge change in air mass. But a slight downturn in humidity from oppressive to humid. In other words, instead of feeling like 114° we may only feel like 105° by Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies this morning turn a bit storm into the afternoon with hit or miss storms. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with a heat index of 114 to 117° before storms cool things off for some. Your 7 Day Forecast has more of the afternoon storms around Tuesday and Wednesday to try and cool these extremely hot days off.

