Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and...
Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man allegedly high on LSD was arrested in Walton County after he broke into his rental armed with a handgun while holding two kids.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call just after midnight Saturday morning regarding a disturbance on Snapper Street in Santa Rosa Beach.

Deputies say they responded to the area and encountered 41-year-old Samuel Deweese.

According to officers, Deweese was armed with a handgun with an infant and a toddler in his arms.

Deweese told deputies he had taken LSD. He was quickly detained after attempting to escape arrest.

Investigators reportedly learned Deweese had broken into a residence he was renting out a residence while waving around the gun and making statements about shooting the renters.

South Walton Fire was called and responded to evaluate the male subject and both children. The children were placed safely with family friends and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail, issued a $15,000 bond at first appearance, and released the following day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a...
Man arrested for attempted human trafficking
Hit-and-run
Man charged in Jackson County hit-and-run
Next of kin has been notified.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Santa Rosa County
They reported the male motorcycle rider was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
OCSO: Fatal motorcycle crash being investigated

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is proud to announce their new consignment program.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement General Store Celebration
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is proud to announce their new consignment program.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement General Store Celebration
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is proud to announce their new consignment program.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement General Store Celebration
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is proud to announce their new consignment program.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement General Store Celebration