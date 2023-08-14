New “Saturn” App is raising concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new app is raising some concerns in our area. Officials with Bay District Schools have already warned parents to check their children’s devices.

An app called “Saturn” is raising concerns in Bay District Schools.

“The way the app is set up is anyone can go on and see kids’ schedules and go into their calendar,” said April Gibson.

Gibson is a concerned parent.

“It’s definitely concerning and it’s something we would not use in our household,” said Gibson.

The district reached out to parents on Sunday telling them to be aware of the app.

“We’re concerned about students sharing that level of personal information with who knows who and for what purposes,” said Sharon Michalik, the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools.

School district officials say it is not necessarily the app that is dangerous but with students uploading their schedules and other personal information which is not protected that is a cause for concern.

“It is too wide open there is an opportunity for a various amount of things to go on there with very bad actors,” said Gibson.

The idea for the app is that students can upload their schedules and see what other students are in their classes. However, anyone else, even those who are not students can see that information.

“Schedules are specific to the room number at the school and those sorts of things,” said Michalik.

We are told that students can friend request each other but there is no way for the student to know if the request is actually coming from another student.

“It could be an adult it could be someone with bad intentions,” said Michalik.

The district says their message to parents is to be vigilant.

“We want to make sure parents and routinely picking their devices up checking to see what apps they are doing look at the texts they’re sending emails they are sending,” said Michalik.

Gibson says keeping her kids safe is a priority.

“We have everything locked down. It’s like Fort Knox. We monitor iPad usage, anything on the phone,” said Gibson.

District officials say they want to make sure students are staying safe at school and online. They have the app blocked on their devices so it cannot be accessed.

