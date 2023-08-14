Pedestrian dead after crash in Santa Rosa County
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man has died after being involved in a collision in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
On Aug. 11, troopers say a KIA sedan was traveling westbound on I-10 at mile marker 40 in the inside lane.
A pedestrian was reportedly walking on I-10 on the inside westbound lane of I-10 when the KIA struck him.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Santa Rosa EMS.
Next of kin has been notified.
