Pedestrian dead after crash in Santa Rosa County

Next of kin has been notified.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man has died after being involved in a collision in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Aug. 11, troopers say a KIA sedan was traveling westbound on I-10 at mile marker 40 in the inside lane.

A pedestrian was reportedly walking on I-10 on the inside westbound lane of I-10 when the KIA struck him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Santa Rosa EMS.

Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

