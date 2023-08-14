Schoolteacher in Nigeria arrested for Florida sex abuse charges

Horton was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 11 on an FDLE warrant on 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Nigeria has been arrested after agents say he had child sexual abuse material.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement began an investigation in October 2022 on 52-year-old Eric Horton when he lived in Graceville.

On Aug. 3, officials say a search warrant was conducted at his Graceville residence, where they found digital evidence, and learned Horton had gone to Nigeria to reportedly teach physical education to school-aged children.

Horton was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 11 on an FDLE warrant on 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Extradition is pending.

