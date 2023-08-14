Schoolteacher in Nigeria arrested for Florida sex abuse charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Nigeria has been arrested after agents say he had child sexual abuse material.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement began an investigation in October 2022 on 52-year-old Eric Horton when he lived in Graceville.

On Aug. 3, officials say a search warrant was conducted at his Graceville residence, where they found digital evidence, and learned Horton had gone to Nigeria to reportedly teach physical education to school-aged children.

Horton was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 11 on an FDLE warrant on 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Extradition is pending.

