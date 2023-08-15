12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach
He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a...
Man arrested for attempted human trafficking
Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and...
Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children
Hit-and-run
Man charged in Jackson County hit-and-run
Next of kin has been notified.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Santa Rosa County

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes
Music notes
Unity Chorus of Northwest Florida hosting auditions
FILE - Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones participates in a Republican primary debate, May...
Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling