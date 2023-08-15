Bay County lifeguards equipped with new emergency tool

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County lifeguards are equipped with a new device they say will help them save lives faster.

The county received five new underwater sea scooters last week through a safety grant program. They’re hand-held devices that help lifeguards move quickly in the water. The devices also help them conserve their energy.

“These buttons here have three gears,” Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said. “So essentially, we’re hoping our lifeguards will be able to get to a distressed swimmer faster.”

Seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

“It just depends on the distance and how the surf is, but even if we can save seconds off a rescue, that’s doing a lot better,” Martin said. “Shaving time off a rescue with someone who’s in distress is paramount and very important to make sure they get out alive.”

County officials said lifeguards are still training on them. Two of the underwater sea scooter units are stationed at the M.B. Miller County Pier. Two others are at Rick Seltzer Park, and one is with fire services.

Martin said each unit cost around $1,700.

