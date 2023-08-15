Bulldogs working towards start of 2023 football season

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bristol is the next stop in our tour of area high school football practice fields, as more than 20 local teams prepare for their respective season openers, which for all, come next week. The Liberty Bulldogs are working through a third week of fall camp. The Bulldogs heading into a second season under the guidance of head coach Gerald Tranquille. Last season, a 4-6 record, so there is room for improvement, which frankly, is the case for every team in the region. Liberty will compete in the state’s 1-R class, in Region 2 against the likes of Blountstown, Cottondale, Franklin, Sneads St. Joe, and Wewahitchka, among others. On that level, numbers are important, here’s coach Tranquille on that. “About 40, jv-wise about 20, and then varsity-wise about 22.” Tranquille said. “And then we’ll play anywhere from 10 to 15 sophomores and freshman up.”

When asked how many seniors are on the roster, coach Tranquille replied “12, oh it’s huge, same thing as last year, we had a big group of seniors. The only difference is that group of seniors had a lot of experience under their belt. This year not so much. But they’ve been around the program, they’ve been with me for a year or two. They know expectations. And they’ll still learn how to lead. But man I tell you, it’s a great group, they’ve bought in and we’re just looking forward to the season.”

Quarterbck Rylan Roddenberry among those returning seniors, so that’s big. The Bulldogs will play in a three team jamboree this friday at Graceville, then open the regular season next friday at Port St. Joe.

