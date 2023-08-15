Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

The 17-year-old boy was fatally struck as the family of three walked home after running out of gas, the sheriff said. (WTVD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina father has been charged after fatally shooting a driver who hit and killed his teenage son along a road Monday, a sheriff said.

The 17-year-old boy died as the family of three walked home after running out of gas around 6:30 a.m., Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn told news outlets. The driver of the truck stopped and called 911 shortly after the crash, which happened near Timberlake.

The teen’s father, Chad Woods, then pulled out a gun and shot the driver, who was identified as Jeffery McKay, the sheriff’s office said. After the shooting, Woods took the driver’s vehicle and drove home, officials said. News outlets report McKay was driving a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections vehicle.

Woods was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Woods is set to appear in court on Aug. 21. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney, courthouse officials said.

“This is kind of a first. I’ve been to people struck by cars and I’ve been to shootings, but I haven’t ever had this happen at the same time. Sad situation all around, for all the families,” Sgt. Kevin Morris, with the sheriff’s office, told WTVD-TV.

