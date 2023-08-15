Hit or miss storms cool some off this afternoon, more arrive this evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some low clouds developing and they may be thick enough to block up some sunshine around Hwy20 and south this morning. We’ll get to partly sunny skies into the mid to late morning before some rain chances pop up into the midday/afternoon, and a better chance this evening.

It’s another hot and steamy start. Temperatures are in the 80s on the coast to upper 70s inland with a heat index in the 80s inland to 90s on the coast. Highs today warm into the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with a heat index of 113 to 118°. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for today.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scattered midday and afternoon storms will develop and that will help to quell the heat for most this afternoon, especially inland. Storms will linger into the evening before diminishing tonight. Some storms may have gusty winds.

The front washes out as it moves through the Panhandle, and we won’t see a huge change in air mass. We’ll only get a slight downturn in humidity from oppressive feeling to classically humid. In other words, instead of feeling like 114° we may only feel like 100° by Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy this morning and turning a bit stormy into the afternoon with hit or miss storms along HWY20 and I-10. Storm chances are more likely for a larger portion of NWFL this evening. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with a heat index of 113 to 118° before storms cool things off for some. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few hit or miss afternoon storms for Wednesday with conditions remaining hot.

