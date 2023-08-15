Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After another day of intense heat on Monday we have some changes on the way to NWFL. For tonight lows will be in the 70s inland and 80s at the coast under mostly clear skies. On Tuesday a cold front will approach bringing with it a better chance of storms to NWFL. Rain chances will be 50-60%. Highs will still reach the 90s and feels like temps will get near 110. On Wednesday the front washes out and leave spotty storms, but it will also drop the humidity just a bit. Dew point temps will fall into the low to mid 70s instead of near 80. The hot & dry weather returns and will stick around into the coming weekend.

