New executive director named at Girls Inc.

A local non-profit is getting a new executive director.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit in the Panhandle is getting a new face.

Girls Inc. is a structured program that helps young girls from ages 6 to 18 empower themselves and their future. Their mission isn’t to replace what students learn in school. But rather mix in-class teachings and subjects not taught in school to help girls become their own individuals.

Recently the nonprofit hired a new executive director. She mentioned that everything from this point on will revolve around three key words.

“I had mentioned earlier Strong, Smart, and Bold. So, everything that we do here, empowers and uses and supports those three phrases.” said the new Executive Director of Girls Inc of Bay County Cathrine Glover. “Your physical, your mental, your emotional, how you function in society. Where do you fit? What do you want to do? Where do you want to be? There’s nothing you can’t be. But it’s more of a holistic program because it’s more than just dreaming. It is real life.”

Glover says her first big mission she wants to accomplish restoring the headquarters on 1100 Fountain Avenue in Panama City. That building was damaged during Hurricance Michael.

If you are interested in enrolling your daughter in Girls Inc for their after school program, call (850)588-8711 to check for availability.

