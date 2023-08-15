New LSV pullover lane aimed to cut down 30A traffic

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Low speed vehicles (LSVs) on the roadways with cars have been a big topic of discussion in Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials stated as of the morning of August 14, deputies had given more than 700 tickets to people in LSVs since the beginning of 2023. Offenses range from not wearing seatbelts to driving on highways and other roads with the posted speed limit over 35 miles per hour.

But issues stem from areas where LSVs are legally allowed to be, too. In an effort to cut down on traffic along 30A, county commissioners approved two LSV pullover lanes to be built in March.

The goal is for LSVs, which reportedly typically go under the 35-mph speed limit along 30A, to be able to safely move over so cars can pass and the LSV can then merge back onto the road.

The first lane is now ready for use in Grayton Beach. District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns said this first lane is just a pilot project to see if the lane is used successfully, and to get the public’s feedback.

She said if the lane decreases build-up along the road, the county plans to build more pullover lanes in two different locations along 30A.

“We’ve got to have room for everyone,” Johns said. “Sometimes our tourists, or even the locals who are riding in the LSVs, they are not necessarily in quite the hurry that others are. So, we just want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to pull off in a safe location.”

However, some Walton County residents spoke up, saying they are not sure these new pullover lanes will be as effective as commissioners hope.

“I don’t think a lot of them are going to use it because currently, you have some people that do pull over into the grass and let people go past,” Derrick Gossett, a Walton County resident, said. “But most of the time they have tunnel vision, and, you know, they feel ‘okay, well it’s allowed to be on the road so I’m not going to move.’”

Commissioner Johns added they are looking for the public’s input on these new LSV pullover lanes, or any ideas residents may have to help decrease the issues on the roads. To contact the Walton County commissioners, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.