Panhandle Pioneer Settlement General Store Celebration

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is proud to announce their new consignment program.

The program will introduce local craftsmen and artisans to our community and invites you to join in this celebration Saturday August, 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Located in Blountstown, The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement will have craftsmen demonstrating their skills throughout the day and starting at 11:00 a.m. will be offering free hot dogs, popcorn, and a children’s book give-away while supplies last.

Along with the General Store Celebration, the Annual Ice Cream Social kicks off Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Frink Gym. Participants can enjoy homemade ice cream and even vote for your favorite flavor. With a five-dollar admission, kids can help make the ice cream.

Later on, The Candlelight Tour of the Yon House will close out this fun-filled day at 7:30 p.m. For just three dollars, take a step back in time and relive the journey of the Yon family visiting each room and experiencing the untold stories.

For more information on the The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement check out their website or give them a call at (850) 674-2777.

Be on the lookout for all future family-friendly events at the settlement.

Latest News

