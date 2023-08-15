Unity Chorus of Northwest Florida hosting auditions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Unity Chorus of Northwest Florida is hosting a Sip & Sing event Tuesday night at Thistle & Thorne.

The event is an open audition and everyone in the community is invited. Whether you would like to sing or just want to listen Executive Director David Barnes says everyone is welcome. The doors open for Sip & Sing at 6:30 p.m.

Barnes said the group is currently looking to double its membership for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons.

Barnes joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Tuesday to talk about how the chorus got started.

If you are interested in joining you can go to the group’s Facebook page or you can email nwflunitychorus@gmail.com.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

