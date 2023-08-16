Bay Point Development undergoes land use change

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The future of the Bay Point Community was brought to the table at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission Meeting.

Commissioners gave the green light to developer John Warren to take the next steps in his project. Warren is also a resident and the owner of the Bay Point Development.

“[Warren] had requested doing some commercial, about 34 acres along Magnolia Beach and Delwood, and then interior within Bay Point,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “[These include] some of the golf course parcels to make them into residential. So, we approved the zoning of residential internally.”

The land includes the Bay Point Meadows Golf Course damaged by Hurricane Michael.

However, some residents in the community said they don’t want to deal with more traffic congestion.

“It’s becoming just a bummer to just try to cross the street,” a concerned resident said. “Because of safety, I would like to see if, this may be too early in the process, but to lower the speed limit to 30 mph.”

Constructing research and development buildings also caused concern. So, commissioners found a middle ground.

“Warren was asking for the highest designation,” Carroll said. “We had a lot of residents here who voiced concern about research and development in their backyards. So, we approved a C1, neighborhood commercial zoning. It allows him to do some small shops and retail, maybe some small restaurants.”

Commissioners also said the C1 zoning change will make the living environment more aesthetically pleasing.

“It’s important for the neighborhood for those areas to blend in,” Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

Warren wasn’t available Tuesday to do an on-camera interview with NewsChannel 7. However, he did provide a written statement. It reads, “We are grateful to the Bay County Board of County Commissioners for approving our land use change [Tuesday.] We have had many meetings with the Bay Point Community residents regarding the changes and attended five public hearings before the Bay County Planning Board and the County Commission. The Bay Point Community has been very supportive of the changes and those neighbors that raised concerns helped us to craft a better development plan. In addition, my entire development team is made up of engineers, attorneys, general contractors, and specialty contractors that live in the neighborhood. They have a vested interest to turn out a great product. We look forward to getting started as soon as possible and providing a fresh new look for the community that we call home.”

Warren’s next step will be to create a planned unit development or PUD. It examines the development’s stormwater, traffic, drainage, and more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.