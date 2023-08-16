Domestic violence suspect arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach area man was arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a home on Circle Drive that belonged to Deandre Seymore Short, 29, on August 11th.

A woman told deputies that Short pushed a handgun into her cheek and punched her in the face repeatedly. Officials said the victim had numerous bruises and cuts, including a circular-shaped bruise on her cheek, consistent with the muzzle of a gun.

The OCSO Special Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the complex when they believed Short may have barricaded himself inside his apartment. Deputies later learned he had escaped by climbing through a window.

OCSO deputies said they tracked Short to a room at the Super 8 Motel on Miracle Strip Parkway on Aug. 15.

Short tried to run again but was captured and faced charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence battery, and resisting an officer without violence.

