Domestic violence suspect arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County

Domestic violence suspect arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County
Domestic violence suspect arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach area man was arrested after four days on the run in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a home on Circle Drive that belonged to Deandre Seymore Short, 29, on August 11th.

A woman told deputies that Short pushed a handgun into her cheek and punched her in the face repeatedly. Officials said the victim had numerous bruises and cuts, including a circular-shaped bruise on her cheek, consistent with the muzzle of a gun.

The OCSO Special Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the complex when they believed Short may have barricaded himself inside his apartment. Deputies later learned he had escaped by climbing through a window.

OCSO deputies said they tracked Short to a room at the Super 8 Motel on Miracle Strip Parkway on Aug. 15.

Short tried to run again but was captured and faced charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence battery, and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
saturn app
New “Saturn” App is raising concerns
Deputies say they found both men with multiple injuries and covered in blood.
Stabbing at Destin apartments, investigation ongoing
42-year-old Jessica Walton has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

Mosley High School is celebrating half a century this year. The class of 2024 marks their 50th...
Mosley High celebrates half a century
L.C.’s Pizza and Subs owners told NewsChannel 7 they have been running the restaurant for three...
Little pantry makes big impact in Freeport community
In recent years, between the pandemic and rising inflation, getting food on the table has been...
Little pantry makes big impact in Freeport
A local high school is celebrating a big milestone.
Mosley celebrates 50 years