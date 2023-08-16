First Boys and Girls Club in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Boys and Girls Club has expanded. For the very first time there is now a club in Lynn Haven.

Boys and Girls clubs provides a safe place for kids ages 6 to 18 to go after school or other times when school is not in session.

The newest one in Bay County will be operated out of the new gymnasium at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex. Leaders for the club say this is a way to keep kids off the streets and just be kids.

They can also participate in fun programs that build their skills for school and even eventually the workforce.

“As a club kid myself growing up I can tell you that it makes a huge difference,” said Phil Wilcox, Director of Resource and Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. “It gives people an opportunity to learn about skills, art, sports and so it’s a healing impact on the community. One of the most important things it does for the kids and youth of community is it gives them hope and to break the cycle and we’re to support them and we’re glad we have the opportunity to do it here.”

