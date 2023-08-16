Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach

Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Georgia man in Panama City Beach wanted on charges of sexual battery and Incest.

Deputies arrested Brett Brown, 37, of Coweta County, Georgia.

In a BCSO news release, officials said on August 15, BCSO Warrants Division Investigators received information that Brown, a wanted fugitive, was in the Panama City Beach area. He had numerous felony warrants out of Coweta County, Georgia for Aggravated Sexual Battery, Sexual Battery, Incest (2 Counts), and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor (2 counts).

On August 16, investigators learned that Brown could be at a residence in Panama City Beach. Investigators surveyed the area and got a search warrant. Officials said before investigators could serve the warrant, a vehicle registered to Brett Brown left the residence. Investigators stopped the vehicle and learned that Brown was staying at a condominium on Panama City Beach and was there at that time. Investigators arrived at the condominium and arrested Brown without incident.

