Little pantry makes big impact in Freeport community

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In recent years, between the pandemic and inflation, many people have struggled to put food on the table.

Small towns like Freeport have felt the impacts. That’s why more resources have popped up for those that may need some extra assistance.

L.C.’s Pizza and Subs owners told NewsChannel 7 they have been running the restaurant for three generations and have seen the town, and the need for help grow. When a little pantry was placed next to their doors, they said they felt compelled to keep it filled.

“Somebody put this out here probably right at the start of COVID. I’m not sure who did it,” L.C.’s Co-owner Nikki Frith said. “They just stuck it out here and we keep it up now. We just keep it filled and if we can’t personally do it, I try to ask for help.”

Frith said when she walked outside Saturday and saw the little pantry was empty, she knew it was one of those times she needed to ask for help.

“I posted on Facebook Saturday that it was empty, and just asked if anyone has any extra goodies they’d like to put out here. [Tuesday] I came out here and it was just over-packed, I had to take some of the food inside,” she said.

Frith said seeing the amount of food people had brought out to let others take was heartwarming.

“You don’t ever hear the good things anymore, I mean, it’s all the bad stuff. And we need good things in our lives right now,” Frith said. “And people need help- this is going to give them a little jump. Makes them feel better, that there are still good people out here.”

She said despite Freeport’s rapid growth, it is still a small town at heart, and residents coming together to help one another is still a value running strong.

“You have to be there for each other, or you will not survive. This isn’t a very wealthy town at all, and there’s a lot of parents that can’t afford the food these children need all the time,” she said. “So yes, this helps out a great deal. A great deal. It’s good to see that we still have the good hometown people still here.”

The little food pantry outside of L.C.’s Pizza and Subs is always open. If you need food, Frith said come and take whatever you need, no questions asked. If you are able and willing to donate food to the little pantry, you can just stop by and put it in the box or give L.C.’s a call at (850) 835-2122.

