Lynn Haven re-opens gymnasium after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being destroyed nearly five years ago by Hurricane Michael, the Lynn Haven Sports Complex is re-opening its gymnasium.

The Charlie James Smith Gymnasium is remodeled and bigger. It’s 27,000 square feet with two indoor basketball, pickle ball, and volleyball courts.

In addition, it has brand-new score boards and an indoor concession stand. City officials say this gives community members a chance to play their favorite sports indoors.

”This is not only an opportunity for the youth and adults because pickle ball and volleyball and basketball are all youth and adults sports,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manger. “I think this brings togetherness and a great opportunity for our students and adults to be healthy.”

The facility cost just under $7 million.

