Mosley alum Haynes blazing a trail to D1 wrestling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Henlee Haynes is no stranger to the bright lights and the big stage. Making the State tournament 3 times in high school, finishing 2nd her sophomore year then securing the ring a year later. But the thing she’s most excited about when heading to college, can it be, practice? “I’m excited, I’m super excited!” Haynes told us as she worked in the summer to prepare for college competition. “I’m a little nervous, long way from home, but I’m excited for the wrestling. I think it’s amazing, especially in the wrestling room because you look at all different types of weights and bodies and you just get such amazing practice. One of the big things with high school is there is so many different weight gaps, you don’t get a good practice feel. With so many different girls in the room, you can just like, “ooo I want this body type, I want somebody taller, I want someone in the middle of my weight, I want to go faster, or slower today, so I think it’ll help a lot.” Now, I’m sure many of you have probably never heard of Presbyterian College, much less been there, as it resides in the little town of Clinton, South Carolina. But even though it’s a small environment, for Henlee it’s a huge step. “I think it’s breaking the barrier. I think it’s really cool to be like, “yeah I’m going D1.” I think, a lot of athletes, that’s what you strive for, because it’s like the ultimate goal, other than maybe pro or Olympics.” And while winning a state title and signing to play division 1 sports are dream for many, and don’t get me wrong, they are for Henlee as well, it’s the pioneer role she’s looking forward to. “To be able to be in such a sport that’s growing, and then get into a D1 program. Presbyterian was the first one and now it’s growing, you’ve got Iowa and Sacred Heart and there’s a bunch coming up. So I think it’s really cool to be one of the few, but also one of the growing ones.” Being an athlete at the school that had the first Division 1 women’s wrestling program, what more could you hope to achieve? “Winning Nationals... that’s my goal. I just want to go in there and make a name for myself. Obviously, last year I was out so I didn’t get very much exposure, but we’re expecting me to get cleared in a couple, in a month, about a month so I can come into my freshman season just grinding and going for that National title.”

Henlee heads off to school at the end of the month.

