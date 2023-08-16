Mosley High celebrates half a century

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley High School is celebrating half a century this year. The class of 2024 marks their 50th graduating class at the school.

While celebrating the senior class, officials with Mosley High School said they would also like alumni to be involved this year.

The school is planning multiple events throughout the year and encouraging alumni to get involved.

“We’re going to have a block part here on campus so former graduates can come and hangout with the friends.” said Former student and now Principal of Mosley High School Brain Bullock. “High school, tour the campus because a lot has changed. We’re also going to have a gulf tournament at the Panama City country club. We’re also going to be having a gala later in the school year. Again all for our Mosley graduates for the past 50 years.”

Student government president Nikole Patronis is also planning something big for seniors and alumni this year during homecoming. No details have emerged yet but she said it’s not going be something you want to miss.

If you are a graduate of Mosley and want to get involved, you can find more information and stay up to date on events on their Facebook page.

