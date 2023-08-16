Panama City assessing risk of flood from storms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you live in areas that flood or are at risk for flooding, Panama City held a meeting Tuesday to address those issues.

It is called a sea level rise vulnerability assessment.

City leaders looked at flood risk maps showing current and future conditions. Members of the public were in attendance.

The city received funding from the Resilient Florida Program to conduct an assessment to look at critical infrastructure. In case another Hurricane Sally, Michael, or any major storm brings a storm surge. A big question is would the current conditions be able to withstand these flooding issues.

Maps were on display labeled with different wards of the city. Community members could see the maps and were able to give their insight and let the city know what is happening in their neighborhoods.

“In a particular area in Masslina Bayou there is a lift station that floods, it smells there’s water and I walk that area and it floods all the time it’s not walk able, and it’s hazardous for our area,” said Cynthia Smith, a community member.

Commissioners listened to the community members’ concerns and issues.

“We’re hearing some with erosion that has come over the years coming from the bay system others are if we got a storm surge what would happen to our wastewater treatments plants our fuel depots and things that are critical to living in our community,” said Josh Street, a commissioner.

The meeting was a way for the city to see what areas they need to fix in case a potential storm was to happen.

They didn’t come up with any solutions Tuesday, the city and planners will take the public’s comments into consideration and look into them.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.