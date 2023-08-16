Panama City assessing risk of flood from storms

PC seal level meeting
PC seal level meeting(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you live in areas that flood or are at risk for flooding, Panama City held a meeting Tuesday to address those issues.

It is called a sea level rise vulnerability assessment.

City leaders looked at flood risk maps showing current and future conditions. Members of the public were in attendance.

The city received funding from the Resilient Florida Program to conduct an assessment to look at critical infrastructure. In case another Hurricane Sally, Michael, or any major storm brings a storm surge. A big question is would the current conditions be able to withstand these flooding issues.

Maps were on display labeled with different wards of the city. Community members could see the maps and were able to give their insight and let the city know what is happening in their neighborhoods.

“In a particular area in Masslina Bayou there is a lift station that floods, it smells there’s water and I walk that area and it floods all the time it’s not walk able, and it’s hazardous for our area,” said Cynthia Smith, a community member.

Commissioners listened to the community members’ concerns and issues.

“We’re hearing some with erosion that has come over the years coming from the bay system others are if we got a storm surge what would happen to our wastewater treatments plants our fuel depots and things that are critical to living in our community,” said Josh Street, a commissioner.

The meeting was a way for the city to see what areas they need to fix in case a potential storm was to happen.

They didn’t come up with any solutions Tuesday, the city and planners will take the public’s comments into consideration and look into them.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach
He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a...
Man arrested for attempted human trafficking
Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and...
Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children
Hit-and-run
Man charged in Jackson County hit-and-run
saturn app
New “Saturn” App is raising concerns

Latest News

lynn haven new gym
Lynn Haven re-opens gymnasium after Hurricane Michael
boys and girls club
First Boys and Girls Club in Lynn Haven
Court Generic
State Attorney writes letters opposing judicial redistricting
42-year-old Jessica Walton has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach