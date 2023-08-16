Shelter Spotlight: Meet Vodka the Dog!

Vodka is available for adoption right now at Bay County Animal Services.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Aug. 16 edition of Shelter Spotlight, Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services introduces us to Vodka the dog! He is six months old and would do great with families with other pets, kids and families who like to stay active outdoors.

Vodka also likes to play with squeaky toys and to be pet.

If you’re “in the spirit” to adopt Vodka or if you’d like to check out other available animals, you can stop by Bay County Animal Services. They’re located at 6401 Bayline Dr. in Panama City. You can call 850-767-3333. Visit the website here to learn more about their hours.

