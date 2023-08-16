State Attorney writes letters opposing judicial redistricting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Were you or someone you know scammed after Hurricane Michael?

That’s something State Attorney Larry Basford is pointing to in his opposition to the possible redrawing of judicial circuits.

He wrote two letters, seen below.

One was to the Chairman of the committee under the State Supreme Court looking to possibly redraw the districts.

The other was to the Florida Bar.

Something we saw far too often after Hurricane Michael was people being taken advantage of as they tried to rebuild.

Basford says the 14th Circuit created a special task force against construction fraud, something that may not have come about if the judges would have been from elsewhere.

Five of the 13 judges in the 14 Circuit live outside of Bay County.

You may remember Newschannel telling you about the possibility of the 14th Circuit being dissolved, which covers Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

The aim of redrawing the districts would be to save money.

Basford says changing this would not only remove proper representation for smaller communities, but also cause a lot of confusion about who is serving who.

Members of the assessment commission meet this Wednesday.

