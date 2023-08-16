Still hot, but not as oppressively hot in NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a little active this morning on satellite and radar with remnant clouds passing through from yesterday’s storms. We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds through the day today, and a small shot at a hit or miss storm this afternoon in some locations.

Finally, a day without an Excessive Heat Warning! Yesterday’s storms have helped to sap out humidity and with the extra cloud cover overhead we’ll be hard pressed to get as warm as days prior. We’re starting out on the plain old warm and humid side with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We’ll notice a more typical summery feel to the day than the extreme heat of days prior. Highs today fall right around seasonal average near 90°. While we’re not oppressively humid today, we’re still quite sticky to humid, and that will still give us a feels like temperature near 100°. But it’s better than the 115° heat indices from days prior!

A weak cold front has stalled out over the Southeast and Panhandle. Those to the east of the front will have a bit more atmospheric moisture to help generate a few afternoon scattered storms today. You’ll find them largely around Hwy231 and to the east.

The front washes out tonight and tomorrow yet light northerly flow in the atmosphere helps keep the oppressive humidity away for the end of the week. However, temperatures will start to warm. We’ll reach the low to mid 90s on Friday to mid to upper 90s over the weekend. Some inland areas will have a chance at reaching 100° this weekend and with humidity back on the rise, feels like temperatures for most will likely return to advisory levels of at least 108°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered afternoon storms around.It’s not as oppressively hot today with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has the heat cranking right back up into the end of the week and weekend with humidity at least remaining lower on Friday.

