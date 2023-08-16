Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -When James Warren answered the doorbell at his home on Sunset Avenue Tuesday morning, he saw something he couldn’t have anticipated.

“I heard somebody hollering outside my house, and then I heard ringing on the doorbell, and banging on the door. I looked, opened the door, looked out, and he was standing in my front door ‘I’ve been shot!’ [he said]. He had blood running all down,” said Warren, Panama City Beach resident.

That’s when Warren called 911.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home off of Sunset Avenue.

Deputies later arrested 42-year-old Jessica Walton on the west end of Back Beach Road.

Walton is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and has been booked into the Bay County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.

The victim is in stable condition, and authorities say there is no current threat to the community.

Police used not only the victim’s statement but also BAYROC, the community surveillance system, in order to identify the suspect.

“Getting to the suspect, and getting them identified, and us to be able to make contact with them as quick as we did, they played a big role as well as our field services division being on top of it and with the quick response that they gave,” said Captain Jason Daffin of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as more information comes available.

