Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will push across the panhandle this evening bringing a slight drop in the humidity over the next several days. The heat will remain though. For tonight, the storms will end and lows will fall into the low 70s inland and upper 70s at the coast. On Wednesday it will be sunny, hot, and mostly dry. Storms will be more likely east of Hwy 231 and less likely west. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Feels like temps will be near 100... a far cry from the recent 110-115 heat indices. The hot, dry, and less humid air should last into the weekend with rain chances returning by early next week.

In the tropics we are watching 3 areas... one in the Gulf. Neither of the Atlantic systems pose much of a threat, but the Gulf area could see some development next week as it moves toward Texas.

