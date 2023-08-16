Wanted Illinois man captured in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who had an outstanding warrant out of Illinois was arrested in Panama City Beach Thursday.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say Tyler J. Toft, 20, of Eureka, Illinois, was located in Panama City Beach. Toft was confirmed to be staying at the Cabana West Apartments, through interviews and undercover units in the area.

Toft was wanted on a warrant for endangering the life or health of a child. He was arrested by members of the United States Marshal Florida Caribbean Fugitive Task Force.

Toft will be held in the Bay County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

