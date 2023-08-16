Wear It Wednesday: Fashion Tips from Gingham + Gifts Boutique

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Aug. 16 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ Debbie Pierson and her daughter Krystal Thorne with Gingham + Gifts Boutique stopped by the studio.

They offered fashion tips and shared more about current clothing trends. Right now, pink clothing is popular, ruffle sleeves and accessories are trendy, and jackets are a great clothing item for the fall, too.

Where is Gingham + Gifts located?

Gingham + Gifts used to be located in Southport. They are now located in Lynn Haven at 1106 Ohio Ave. Suite 5.

What are their hours?

Their hours are Tues.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

How can I get in touch with Gingham + Gifts?

You can reach them at: (850) 571-5193.

You can connect with them on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.