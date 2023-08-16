Wear It Wednesday: Fashion Tips from Gingham + Gifts Boutique

Gingham + Gifts is located in Lynn Haven, Fla.
Gingham + Gifts is located in Lynn Haven, Fla.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Aug. 16 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ Debbie Pierson and her daughter Krystal Thorne with Gingham + Gifts Boutique stopped by the studio.

They offered fashion tips and shared more about current clothing trends. Right now, pink clothing is popular, ruffle sleeves and accessories are trendy, and jackets are a great clothing item for the fall, too.

Where is Gingham + Gifts located?

Gingham + Gifts used to be located in Southport. They are now located in Lynn Haven at 1106 Ohio Ave. Suite 5.

What are their hours?

Their hours are Tues.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

How can I get in touch with Gingham + Gifts?

You can reach them at: (850) 571-5193.

You can connect with them on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach
saturn app
New “Saturn” App is raising concerns
Deputies say they found both men with multiple injuries and covered in blood.
Stabbing at Destin apartments, investigation ongoing
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and...
Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children

Latest News

Wear It Wednesday: Gingham and Gifts Boutique Pt. 2
Wear it Wednesday: Gingham Gifts and Boutique Pt. 1
PC Sea Level Rise Public Meeting
PC Sea Level Rise Public Meeting
Lynn Haven Sports Complex Opening
Lynn Haven Sports Complex Opening