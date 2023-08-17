5th Annual ALS Benefit in memory of Kent Freeman this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 5th Annual ALS Benefit in memory of Kent Freeman will be taking place this weekend in Panama City.

This program was started by Doris Freeman who lost her husband Kent to ALS 7 years ago.

Doris is focusing on raising awareness of the disease and raising funds to help find a cure.

The benefit will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Grace Presbyterian Church.

It will feature local talent, door prizes, and a reception. Dorris tells NewsChannel 7 that they will also be accepting donations at the door.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

