Attorney says possible judicial circuit redrawing is political move

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local attorney says the move to possibly redraw judicial circuits in our state is a political move that would hurt our community.

A state supreme court committee is doing a study on redrawing the circuits in order to save money with the 14th Judicial Circuit potentially being in the line of fire for being dissolved.

The circuit covers Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

Defense Attorney Waylon Graham says under Governor Ron DeSantis, the Chief Justice ordered this study to help prevent two state attorneys the governor removed from being re-elected in their circuit.

That includes former State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Should the committee recommend redrawing the circuits and Florida Congress approves, Graham says this could lead to many delays in our local justice system.

“The advantage of having people from our circuit, local individuals serve as judges. They grew up here. They know this area, they know the sensitivities of the area, they know the customs of the area and they know most of the people. So they’re more sensitive to these issues. What you don’t want to happen is what we see happening in some of these bigger cities. Where the Bay County Jail or a jail is a revolving door where people get arrested for serious crimes and they just spit them right out the back door and then they get arrested again tomorrow and next week for the same kind of crime,” said Graham.

In a conference call Wednesday, the commission that approves the judges in the 14th Judicial Circuit unanimously agreed, they’re against redrawing the circuits.

The state supreme court committee has until December 1st to submit their study.

If they recommend it, it would then go to next year’s legislative session.

We reached out to the Governor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.