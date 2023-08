PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Warden Jesse Williams stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio on Thursday to discuss job opportunities at the Bay Correctional Facility.

Warden Williams says there are all kinds of jobs available so if you are looking for a new career why not check them out?

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.